Former New York mayor and billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg has officially filed paperwork to run for US President as a Democratic candidate.

The media tycoon filed a statement of candidacy for president with the Federal Election Commission, joining the crowded field of Democratic candidates hoping to unseat President Trump.

He is yet to make an announcement that he is running for president, and his team reportedly sees the FEC paperwork, filed Wednesday, as a necessary logistical step as he makes a final decision about running.

Bloomberg, 77, had filed to be on Democratic primary ballot in several states with early filing deadlines before publicly making a decision about his candidacy.

He is expected to skip campaigning in the first four early nominating contests — Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina — and instead focusing on scooping the March 3 Super Tuesday states.

Some critics are of the view that he jumped into the race because former Vice President Joe Biden is faltering on the campaign trail and fundraising.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign called his run an “attempt to buy the presidency.”