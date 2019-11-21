Back-to-back babies! Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry want to give their 6-month-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, a little brother or sister sooner rather than later.

The Duke, 35, and Duchess of Sussex, 38, are hoping to conceive baby No. 2 by next year, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Their family is their No. 1 priority,” the insider adds.

The pair, who wed in May 2018, announced that they were expecting their first child five months later.

The former actress gave birth to Archie in May, calling the little one a “dream” shortly after his arrival.

“He has the sweetest temperament,” the Suits alum told members of the press at the time. “He’s really calm. … It’s been a special couple of days.”

According to MSN Lifestyle, Meghan isn’t the only member of the royal family hoping to expand her brood. Last month, a source told Us exclusively that Duchess Kate, who shares Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 19 months, with Prince William, “would love to have one more child.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 37, have loved watching their little one’s personalities grow over the years.

“Charlotte’s extremely confident and loves attention,” the insider explained to Us, “whereas George is more reserved, although he is starting to come out of his shell.

George is always looking out for his younger brother and sister and is already showing traits of making an excellent leader. [Louis is] a real mommy’s boy.”

The royal children, however, do bicker “over silly things like toys or what TV shows they want to watch … [but] most of the time, they get on,” the source added.

“They love playing together and being creative. Painting, baking and building things are all activities they enjoy, and now that Louis’ a bit older, he gets involved too.”