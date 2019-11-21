The Ambassador of Indonesia to Nigeria, Dr. Usra Hendra Harahap, pledged that Indonesia would continue to extend a hand of partnership to Nigeria on an equal basis for the benefit of the two nations.

Harahap pledged at the 74th anniversary of the Indonesian Armed Forces Day late Wednesday in Abuja.

He said: “We will continue to extend a hand of partnership on an equal basis, with one sentence in our mind: ‘A closer relationship between Indonesia and Nigeria for the benefit and prosperity of our peoples. And I believe, by materialising this partnership, it will bring a common benefit for the two nations.

“May Indonesia-Nigeria friendship and cooperation intensify further in the years ahead,’’ he added.

According to him, the cooperation between Indonesian and Nigerian armed forces should be promoted. He said that no nation could stand alone to gain its full potential, adding that cooperation and partnership were the best paths for nations to develop themselves.

Harahap said that Indonesia is always ready to cooperate with any country to enhance the ability and capability of her armed forces through the procurement of strategic equipment and capacity building of the personnel.

“I will work hard to make more Nigerian military personnel get their training and education in Indonesia. Indonesian industries are also offering its strategic products to Nigeria to fulfill the requirements of security and defence activities.’’