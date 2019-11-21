The Nigeria Customs Service Board has promoted 2,508 officers to various ranks.

Public Relations Officer, Mr Joseph Attah said the board also approved the appointment of DCG David Chikan, ACG Kashim Ajiya, ACG Dinatu Umaru and ACG Yusuf Bashar as members of management.

Thirty officers were promoted from Deputy Comptroller to Comptroller while 115 Assistant Comptroller were elevated to Deputy-Comptroller.

The board also approved the promotion of officers from Chief Superintendent of Customs to Assistant Comptroller and 43 Superintendent of Customs to Chief Superintendent.

Also promoted are 117 Deputy Superintendents who moved to Superintendent grade and 565 Assistant Superintendent I, elevated to Deputy Superintendent of Customs.

According to Attah, 988 Assistant Superintendents of Customs II were promoted to Assistant Superintendent of Customs I, while 505 Inspectors of Customs were upgraded to Assistant Superintendent of Customs II.

All the promotions took effect from Jan. 1, 2018.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) while congratulating the new members of management and the promoted officers, charged them to see their elevations as a call to greater responsibilities.

Ali urged them to double their efforts to consolidate on the gains of the on-going Service reforms.