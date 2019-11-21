By Paul Iyoghojie

The Burial of a Community leader and one of the first settlers at Jakande Housing Estate, Ilasan, Lekki, Lagos, Mama Tamari Oretan popularly called Mama Jakande commences on Nov. 21 at Jakande Housing Estate, Lekki, Lagos.

She died at aged 82 during a brief illness.

According to a statement released by the family, interment will take place on 23 November, 2019 at mahin kingdom, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State where the deceased hailed from.

Mama Jakande Estate is survived by children, grandchildren and great grand children among who is comrade Andrew Oretan, the Chief Security Officer of Aircom Nigeria Lekki, Lagos.