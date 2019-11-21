The Lagos State Government has released dates for the airlifting of its pilgrims to Jerusalem in Israel for this year’s Holy Pilgrimage.

Executive Secretary, Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Board, Mrs Florence Yetunde Gbafe, disclosed this at the 2019 Dedication Service for November/December 2019 pilgrimage exercise to the Holy Land.

She said the first batch of over 900 pilgrims to Jerusalem would depart Lagos on December 1; second batch, December 3 and last batch, December 10, while those going to Jerusalem and Rome would have another date to be announced later.

’We have three batches, the first batch will leave December 1, while the second batch leaves December 3rd and the last batch for Israel is slated to leave December 10. Those going to Rome will leave separately.

“The welfare package for the pilgrimage include clothing, bags and muffler, something to warm themselves because they are going during the winter, something to warm themselves up. We have nurses and doctors also going with them,” she said.

Gbafe advised pilgrims to go empty and come back full to influence the society and that they should be good ambassadors of Lagos.

She also urged them to take the lesson of humility seriously as that was what Christ taught.

Speaking, Commissioner for Home Affairs, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf urged pilgrims to Israel not to abscond, and to be law abiding citizens throughout their stay in the Holy Land.

Akinbule-Yussuf, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Home Affairs, Mrs Adebunmi Adekanye asked the pilgrims to comport themselves and be good ambassadors of Lagos State.

The commissioner said “We have done all screenings for them, especially the medical screening, that is why we are having these service for them.

“We believe we shall come back safely. We advise them to comport themselves as good ambassadors of the country and of Lagos State. We have learnt a lot in the Bible and we shall see all of these.”