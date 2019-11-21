By Jethro Ibileke

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a two-time governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo state, has defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He said his defection to APC, was borne out of his desire to provide solutions to the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the State.

He described his return to the APC as homecoming for him and his teeming loyalists and supporters.

He also expressed optimism that more members, comprising staunch supporters and leaders of the PDP who believed in him from across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state had unanimously agreed to move with him to the APC.

Ize-Iyamu spoke on Thursday when he formally tendered his resignation from the party in a letter dated 21st November 2019, and addressed to the state chairman of the PDP, Chief Dan Orbih.

He dismissed insinuations that he defected to the APC to pitch tent with a faction of the party, adding that he was not going to engage in name-calling, but to further the interest of Edo people, particularly in promoting peace and unity of the party.

Ize-Iyamu said that his decision along with several PDP leaders from across the state “was unanimous (and) was not an easy one considering the warm relationship we have enjoyed with many members of the party.

“There are however many compelling reasons that have necessitated this resolution but it would be uncharitable even to throw stones at a house we once inhabited and many friends and associates.

“We wish to state for the records that our primary motivation in politics is to effectively represent our people in the political arena and ensure that government policies and resources are for the betterment of our people.”

Ize-Iyamu, who thanked the leadership of the PDP in the state “for the opportunity” given him, added that he was leaving the PDP with his teeming supporters “without malice or bitterness.”

