Moshood Abiola Polytechnic,(MAPOLY) Abeokuta has been awarded the best participating institution in Students Industrial Working Experience Scheme (SIWES) for year 2018.

The management of Mapoly however dedicated her Industrial Training Fund (ITF) award which was presented to her at the 2019 Interactive Forum organised by the ITF Ogun state chapter with the trainees to the state governor Prince Dapo Abiodun.

However the State Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, attributed the neglect of vocational skills and entrepreneurship education as major factors that had contributed to the downturn in the nation’s economy.

Engr Noimot, in her presentation tagged Vocational skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development; A solution to secured and sustainable future, said the importance of vocational skills and entrepreneurship in the modern world cannot be overemphasized, noting that vocational skills and free enterprise had made significant positive turnarounds in the lives of numerous youths through utilization of their unique gifts and talents to build self-confidence and economic independence.

“Let me inform you that the policy thrust of Prince Dapo Abiodun administration was to institute a solid foundation for the socio-economic development of the State by remaining focused on its strong determination to open avenues for economic growth through self-sufficiency. It is also our belief that poverty and hunger can be decisively dealt with through skills acquisition and trainings in various vocations for the unemployed”, she said

The Deputy Governor noted that the present administration in the State believed in training and development as means of attaining efficiency and competitive edge in any enterprise, emphasizing the need for highly skilled artisans like; auto mechanics, plumbers, electricians, electronics and computers technicians, medical technicians and nursing assistants for effective service delivery.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Abeokuta Area Manager of ITF, Mrs. Funmi Coker stated that the interactive forum was one of their several strategies and initiatives to bring together clients and stakeholders for interaction, discussion and networking, as well as a way to appreciate their contributions towards developing the nation’s human resources.

She pointed out that the ITF, established in 1971, as a foremost human capacity development agency, was vested with the mandate to provide, promote and encourage the acquisition of skills in industry and commerce, with a view to generating a pool of indigenous trained manpower, sufficient to meet the needs of both the private and public sectors.

The Manager emphasized that tackling unemployment through skills acquisition should not be the responsibility of the ITF and other agencies of the Federal Government alone, calling for collaboration of State governments, organized private sectors and other stakeholders to tackle the challenge.

Highlight of the event was the inspection of the trainees craft works, unveiling of the 2020 ITF Abeokuta Area Office Learning and Development Programme and presentation of awards to some deserving individuals and corporate organisations, among who was the State Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, who bagged the Director General’s award.