With loads of players now linked to Tottenham since the arrival of Jose Mourinho, the new gaffer has suggested that he won’t be looking to make drastic changes to the Tottenham squad in the January transfer window.

According to the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager, the “best gift” are the players already at the club.

The Portuguese was announced as the new Spurs boss on Wednesday morning, just 11 hours after Mauricio Pochettino was sacked from the role with the team languishing at 14th position indicating their poor starts to the 2019-20 season.

He told reporters: “The best gift are the players who are here. I don’t need new players. I just need to get to know these ones better.

“I know them well but you never know them well enough until you meet them.

“I told the players I came here because of them. I tried to buy some for different clubs and some I didn’t even try because you know how difficult it was.”

On Spurs’ title hopes, Mourinho added: “We can’t win the Premier League this season. Next season, I’m not saying we will win it, but we can win it.”

Mourinho will now have the first test when Tottenham face struggling West Ham at the London Stadium and Manuel Pellegrini is not expecting Tottenham to play too differently.

Pellegrini said: Tottenham have a very good team with some very good players. Being outside of Tottenham we cannot know what is happening.

“Pochettino was a manager who did a lot of good work for a lot of years for Tottenham. Now they have another experienced manager, Jose Mourinho. “Everyone has his option to play football the way they want, to say what they want to say. He’s not my friend, but he’s not my enemy. We have different ways of thinking about football.

“I think he only took charge yesterday, so probably we will see Tottenham playing in a similar way.”