Oyo State Commissioner for Lands, Abdulraheem Abiodun, has been reportedly attacked by yet-to-be-identified gunmen, who also killed his driver in the process.

His orderly was also attacked and currently hospitalised after sustaining bullet wound.

The attack which reportedly took place last night around 8:00 p.m. happened just after the Commissioner was dropped at his residence in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, Channels TV reported.

The motive of the attack is still unknown at the time of this report.

Police authorities in the state said there will be a briefing with journalists later in the day to give further details on the incident.