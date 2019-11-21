Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has received the Certificate of Return.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presented the certificate the governor on Thursday, three days after he emerged victorious in the just concluded governorship election in the state.

A National Commissioner of INEC presented the certificate to the governor at a ceremony held at the INEC office in Lokoja, the state capital.

The ceremony was attended by his deputy, Edward Onoja, Commissioner of Police in Kogi

and top government officials and chieftains of the All Progressives Congress in the state.