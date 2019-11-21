Suspected Land Grabbers arrested by Lagos Task Force

Nigerians have taken to the various social media platforms to demand the release of one Ogundulu Olamide, a Quantity Surveyor working with CFL Group at and others who were arrested by Lagos Task Force mistaken for land grabbers.

19 suspects for alleged trespass, illegal occupation, arrested by officials of the LSSTFLG, led by the Coordinator, Owolabi Arole, and police officers attached to the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit forceful land takeover and prevention of lawful entry by violence.

It was learnt that the suspects were arrested in connection with a land on Plot 1, Block II, Ogudu Phase II Government Residential Scheme in the Kosofe Local Government Area of the state.

Olamide, a graduate of Federal University of Technology Akure and staff of CFLGROUP was among people arrested, mistaking him for a land grabber.

Ogundulu Olamide has been in detention since 13th of November.

But in a different report, as shared by Akure based Youth Advocate and media influencer, Oluyemi Fasipe, Lagos state Task-force officers with Police officers on 13th of November, invaded the site where Olamide was posted with other staffs to oversee an on-going project in Ajah and not Ogudu Phase II.

“They arrested everybody on the stance that the company was illegally executing a project on Government land.”

Fasipe further said Olamide’s uncle went to the Task-force office the next day where he was informed that the case has been taken to court and the magistrate had granted Olamide bail.

In his words, “Olamide was asked to present two sureties. His bail conditions were met two days after, 15th of November and up till now, Olamide has not been released despite meeting bail conditions.”

Nigerians on social media have lamented how the legal system is failing the citizens calling on Lagos State government to release Olamide, a breadwinner of his family, who lost his father while on serving in 2017.

Check some reactions below;