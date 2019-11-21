Nigerians have taken to the various social media platforms to demand the release of one Ogundulu Olamide, a Quantity Surveyor working with CFL Group at and others who were arrested by Lagos Task Force mistaken for land grabbers.

19 suspects for alleged trespass, illegal occupation, arrested by officials of the LSSTFLG, led by the Coordinator, Owolabi Arole, and police officers attached to the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit forceful land takeover and prevention of lawful entry by violence.

It was learnt that the suspects were arrested in connection with a land on Plot 1, Block II, Ogudu Phase II Government Residential Scheme in the Kosofe Local Government Area of the state.

Olamide, a graduate of Federal University of Technology Akure and staff of CFLGROUP was among people arrested, mistaking him for a land grabber.

But in a different report, as shared by Akure based Youth Advocate and media influencer, Oluyemi Fasipe, Lagos state Task-force officers with Police officers on 13th of November, invaded the site where Olamide was posted with other staffs to oversee an on-going project in Ajah and not Ogudu Phase II.

“They arrested everybody on the stance that the company was illegally executing a project on Government land.”

Fasipe further said Olamide’s uncle went to the Task-force office the next day where he was informed that the case has been taken to court and the magistrate had granted Olamide bail.

In his words, “Olamide was asked to present two sureties. His bail conditions were met two days after, 15th of November and up till now, Olamide has not been released despite meeting bail conditions.”

Nigerians on social media have lamented how the legal system is failing the citizens calling on Lagos State government to release Olamide, a breadwinner of his family, who lost his father while on serving in 2017.

Check some reactions below;

please kings and Queens help me out. My brother Ogundulu Olamide was Falsely accused and apprehended, he was tagged an Omo onile which isn't so, Ola is graduate of FUTA, has a Btech degree in Quantity Survey.. Its 8days now and he is hasn't returned home. #freeolamide @segalink — Akinola Oluwatobi (@lexomdesignx) November 20, 2019

Olamide is not a tout

Olamide is not a criminal

Olamide is not a land grabber

Olamide is a hardworking Nigerian youth hustling legally

Olamide is a futa graduate

Olamide is a quantity surveyor #FREEOLAMIDE #FREEOLAMIDE — IyaIjebu (@ijebu_iya) November 21, 2019

#Olamide was my faculty mate in FUTA, a dutiful and responsible young man.he's a Quantity Surveyor who takes his profession with diligence.If anything happens to Olamide's safety, there will be unending unrest in Lagos!

Comrade Tu'fair

Students Union (2013-2015).#freeolamide — Architect Alabi B. Feranmi♥ (@PositiveTufair) November 20, 2019

Olamide is not a tout.

Olamide is not a criminal

Olamide is not a land grabber

He is a youth huslting legally

He is a futa graduate

He is a Quantity surveyor

He was arrested by Lagos Task force while on legal duty. What is Nigeria turning to.

#FREEOLAMIDE #FREEOLAMIDE — Kehinde Olaoluwabamidele (@Bahmex004) November 20, 2019

I know olamide in person for like 8yrs. He is a Quantity Surveyor and never a land grabber… @segalink @CITY105 #FREEOLAMIDE — thatOsunboi (@jos4temi01) November 20, 2019

Ogundulu Olamide is employed by CFL Group and work there as a quantity surveyor. He is not a land grabber, thug; but an industrious man, who has no penchant for crime. The Lagos Task Force team should release him. Detaining him is injustice and sheer wickedness. #FREEOLAMIDE — Adelowo Oguntola (@AdelowoOguntola) November 21, 2019

Writing this from a place of deep pains! It was confirmed some minutes ago that he will spend another night in detention! This is a young man trying to survive legally in this country! But guess what, the country has not stopped failing us! #freeolamide — yinkolosky (@Yankeezy) November 20, 2019