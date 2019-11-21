American singer and entertainer Ciara is excited and blessed as her ”Level Up” single went Platinum under her record label BeautyMarksEntertainment.

The mom of two took to social media to appreciate everyone who made this happen.

She wrote:

Speak Life! ❤️

Still surreal to know that my 1st release under my own label imprint @BeautyMarksEntertainment went platinum! Thank you to everyone that has supported me and never stopped believing with me! I feel so blessed.

I have the best fans in the world!

Never stop believing! #BME #LevelUp Love CC

Going Platinum in music means the album has gone to the next step, doubling the sales to 1 million copies, while Going Gold is the music industry’s parlance for selling 500,000 copies of an album.