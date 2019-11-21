By Jennifer Okundia

Nigeria’s superstar singer, songwriter and hitmaker Davido is 27 today and the love of his life Chioma has penned an early love note to him while also sharing their pictures on her timeline:

Papa bear will be a year older tomorrow 😍🥰 we love you. 🎁

It has definitely been a good year for the DMW boss who engaged his long-time girlfriend and welcomed a son (David Jnr) with her this 2019.

OBO, as he is fondly called, will be dropping his album ”A Good Time” on Friday, November 22 and we can barely wait.

The love birds will be having their wedding in 2020 and our fingers are crossed for the deal day.