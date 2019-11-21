By Paul Iyoghojie

A 38-year old businessman, Mufa Salami has been arraigned before a Lagos Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining the sum of N15,766,000 from a businesswoman, Shefia Malik under false pretence.

Salami was arrested by the operatives of the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, FCIID, Force Headquarters, Annex, Lagos and charged before the Igbosere Chief Magistrates’ Court on a three-count of obtaining money under false pretence and stealing.

Police’s prosecuting counsel, DSP Henry Obiazi told the court in charge No A/50/2019 that the accused committed the offence sometime in September and October, 2016 in Lagos.

Obiazi informed the court that the accused collected the sum of N15,766,000 from the complainant to buy goods for her, but that the accused failed to buy the goods and instead allegedly converted the money to use and escaped before he was arrested at a hide out in Lagos.

He said that offences, the accused committed was punishable under sections 314 (ii) (a) and 287 (5) (a) of the criminal cases of Lagos State, cap 617,2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges in the open court and Chief Magistrate, Folashade Botoku granted him N2m bail with two sureties in like sum.

Botoku adjourned the case till 28 November, 2019 for mention.