Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with the Speakers of the 36 State Houses of Assembly.

The meeting is said to be ongoing at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa Abuja.

According to Adesina, the Speakers were on a courtesy visit to the President and the meeting started about 11 am when the President entered the chamber.

However, as at the time the meeting entered closed-door, absent personalities include the Speakers of Edo, Bayelsa and Oyo States Houses of Assembly.

At the meeting also were the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, Permanent Secretary, State House, Jamil Arabi and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters.