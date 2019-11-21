Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu has declared a state of emergency on traffic management and control in the State and deployed additional 1,000 policemen to battle traffic snarl.

This is barely two day he took over as Commissioner of Police, Lagos State.

A statement issued by the Lagos State Police’s spokesman, Bala Elkana, said the CP had ordered the immediate deployment of additional 1,000 to traffic duties.

“The CP took the decision during an emergency meeting he summoned in the Command Headquarters to review the current traffic situation in the State. In attendance were Deputy Commissioners of Police Department of Finance and Administration, Department of Operations, Criminal Investigation Department and Rapid Response Squad.

“Also in attendance were Area Commanders, Area Operations Officers, State Traffic Officer, Divisional Traffic Officers across the State and the Chairman Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental and Special offences, among others.

“The CP also reviewed the time for duty report for Traffic Officers to take care of the peak hours. Traffic duties officers will run shifts between 10am and 10pm while the second shift will be 10pm to 10am, providing 24 hours coverage. They will all operate in their usual reflective jackets,” he said.

Elkana said the measure would help in ensuring free flow of traffic and would also curb the menace of traffic robbery.

“The Commissioner of Police calls on Lagosians to accord the Police Officers on traffic duties maximum cooperation in the discharge of their statutory duties. All road users are enjoined to obey traffic laws,” he said,