Bayelsa State Governor-Elect, Chief David Lyon today got his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The presentation was made by the State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Pastor Monday Udoh.

Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated 44 candidates including Senator Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by a large margin.

The commission also presented a Certificate of Return to a member of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly representing Brass Constituency 1, Charles Daniel, whose supplementary election was concluded on November 16.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner Udoh said the election conducted by INEC was adjudged right in the eyes of the world.

More later