Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the appointment of Mr Segun Adibi, a former member of the House of Representatives, as the Director-General of the state Signage and Advertisement Agency (OYSAA).

A statement issued on Thursday in Ibadan by Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, indicated that Adibi represented Ogbomoso North, South and Oriire Federal Constituency between 1999 and 2003.

He was also a former Caretaker Chairman of Ogbomoso North Local Government.

According to the state, the letter of appointment, signed by Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, the Secretary to the State Government, indicates that the appointment took effect from Nov. 19.

The statement expressed the governor’s expectation that the new OYSAA DG would discharge his duties with “absolute loyalty, dedication and diligence,” while wishing him the best in the new assignment.

“Adibi holds a Higher National Diploma certificate in Mining Engineering, with Applied Geology, and has worked in different sectors across the fields of mining, geology and teaching.

“During his tenure at the House of Representatives, Adibi served as Sub-Committee Chairman, Corporate Affairs Commission, Abuja.

“He was also a member on Appropriations; Commerce Committee; Solid Minerals Development as well as the States and Local Government committees.

“In 2006, he was appointed as Chairman, Board of Directors, Lagos Airport Hotels Limited and served as Member, Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria, between 2008 and 2011,” the statement said.