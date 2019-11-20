The Nigerian Film Industry, popularly known as Nollywood is getting a lot of attention from the popular media-streaming provider, Netflix with its new generation of sizzling movies.

With Netflix, one can enjoy ad-free Nollywood movies at a reasonably affordable monthly fee.

The distribution of Nigerian movies on Netflix started around 2015. At the time the American giant bought the rights of blockbusters such as Kunle Afolayan’s “October 1st,” Biyi Bandele’s “Fifty,” and several others after they had already been distributed in Nigerian cinemas.

Netflix has a collection of Nigerian movies you can stream at your pleasure. Here is a list of movies you might like. Let us know the ones you have seen and share your comments.

1. The CEO

A group of executives heads to a telecommunications retreat to pick the firms new CEO and found themselves in a contest to win… and stay alive

Starring: Wale Ojo, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Hilda Dokubo

Director: Kunle Afolayan

Writer: Tunde Babalola

2. Up North

A pampered heir must complete a year of service to inherit his father’s Wealth. He, however, discovers new goals in an unfamiliar region.

Starring: Banky Wellington, Rahama Sadau, Kanayo O. Kanayo

Director: Tope Osin

Writers: Bunmi Ajakaiye, Chinaza Onuzo

3. Moms at War

Two fierce mothers become rivals when a school contest forces their kids, both model students, to compete against one another to be the best in class.

Starring: Omoni Oboli, Funke Akindele, Yul Edochie

Director: Omoni Oboli

Writer: Chinaza Onuzo

4. New Money

An aspiring fashion designer’s life is transformed after she discovers she is the heiress of a billion-dollar empire left by her estranged father.

Starring: Jemima Osunde, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Kate Henshaw-Nuttal

Director: Tope Oshin

Writer: Chinaza Onuzo

5. Bling Lagosians

With a matriarch bent on having a lavish 51st birthday party, her family’s debt is on the verge of exposure, threatening their business – and legacy

Starring: Gbenga Titiloye, Elvina Ibru, Sharon Ooja

Director: Bolanle Austen-Peters

Writer: Kehinde Joseph

6. The Bridge

A Yoruba prince and a young lady from a prominent Igbo family face tribal prejudice and parental pressure when they secretly wed.

Starring: Chidinma Ekile, Ademola Adedoyin, Kunle Afolayan

Director: Kunle Afolayan

Writer: Shola Dada

7. Phone Swap

A fashion designer and an arrogant businessman reluctantly try to help each other after accidentally swapping phones at the airport.

Starring: Wale Ojo, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Lydia Forson, Joke Sylva

Director & Writer: Kunle Afolayan

8. 93 Days

Heroic health workers fight to contain an Ebola outbreak when a patient arrives in Lagos with Symptoms of the deadly virus. Based on a true story.

Starring: Bimbo Akintola, Danny Glover, Somkele Iyamah, Gideon Okeke, Keppy Ekpenyong

Director: Steve Gukas

Writer: Paul S. Rowlston

9. Mokalik

A young boy’s life shifts when he is sent to work at a mechanic’s shop far from his suburban home. An opportunity forces him to make a tough choice.

Starring: Tooni Afolayan, Ayo Ogunshina, Dayo Akinpelu, Simi

Director: Kunle Afolayan

Writer: Tunde Babalola

10. Chief Daddy

When a wealthy patriarch unexpectedly drops dead, his money-crazed family, friends and staff scramble for his billionaire fortune.

Starring: Taiwo Obileye, Joke Silva, Falz

Director: Niyi Akinmolayan

Writer: Bode Asiyanbi