The Nigerian Film Industry, popularly known as Nollywood is getting a lot of attention from the popular media-streaming provider, Netflix with its new generation of sizzling movies.
With Netflix, one can enjoy ad-free Nollywood movies at a reasonably affordable monthly fee.
The distribution of Nigerian movies on Netflix started around 2015. At the time the American giant bought the rights of blockbusters such as Kunle Afolayan’s “October 1st,” Biyi Bandele’s “Fifty,” and several others after they had already been distributed in Nigerian cinemas.
Netflix has a collection of Nigerian movies you can stream at your pleasure. Here is a list of movies you might like. Let us know the ones you have seen and share your comments.
1. The CEO
A group of executives heads to a telecommunications retreat to pick the firms new CEO and found themselves in a contest to win… and stay alive
Starring: Wale Ojo, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Hilda Dokubo
Director: Kunle Afolayan
Writer: Tunde Babalola
2. Up North
A pampered heir must complete a year of service to inherit his father’s Wealth. He, however, discovers new goals in an unfamiliar region.
Starring: Banky Wellington, Rahama Sadau, Kanayo O. Kanayo
Director: Tope Osin
Writers: Bunmi Ajakaiye, Chinaza Onuzo
3. Moms at War
Two fierce mothers become rivals when a school contest forces their kids, both model students, to compete against one another to be the best in class.
Starring: Omoni Oboli, Funke Akindele, Yul Edochie
Director: Omoni Oboli
Writer: Chinaza Onuzo
4. New Money
An aspiring fashion designer’s life is transformed after she discovers she is the heiress of a billion-dollar empire left by her estranged father.
Starring: Jemima Osunde, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Kate Henshaw-Nuttal
Director: Tope Oshin
Writer: Chinaza Onuzo
5. Bling Lagosians
With a matriarch bent on having a lavish 51st birthday party, her family’s debt is on the verge of exposure, threatening their business – and legacy
Starring: Gbenga Titiloye, Elvina Ibru, Sharon Ooja
Director: Bolanle Austen-Peters
Writer: Kehinde Joseph
6. The Bridge
A Yoruba prince and a young lady from a prominent Igbo family face tribal prejudice and parental pressure when they secretly wed.
Starring: Chidinma Ekile, Ademola Adedoyin, Kunle Afolayan
Director: Kunle Afolayan
Writer: Shola Dada
7. Phone Swap
A fashion designer and an arrogant businessman reluctantly try to help each other after accidentally swapping phones at the airport.
Starring: Wale Ojo, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Lydia Forson, Joke Sylva
Director & Writer: Kunle Afolayan
8. 93 Days
Heroic health workers fight to contain an Ebola outbreak when a patient arrives in Lagos with Symptoms of the deadly virus. Based on a true story.
Starring: Bimbo Akintola, Danny Glover, Somkele Iyamah, Gideon Okeke, Keppy Ekpenyong
Director: Steve Gukas
Writer: Paul S. Rowlston
9. Mokalik
A young boy’s life shifts when he is sent to work at a mechanic’s shop far from his suburban home. An opportunity forces him to make a tough choice.
Starring: Tooni Afolayan, Ayo Ogunshina, Dayo Akinpelu, Simi
Director: Kunle Afolayan
Writer: Tunde Babalola
10. Chief Daddy
When a wealthy patriarch unexpectedly drops dead, his money-crazed family, friends and staff scramble for his billionaire fortune.
Starring: Taiwo Obileye, Joke Silva, Falz
Director: Niyi Akinmolayan
Writer: Bode Asiyanbi
