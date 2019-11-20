By Jennifer Okundia

A lot of women have now embraced their natural hair as opposed to relaxed hair which has trended since forever.

The African hair texture isn’t like that of the westerners, here we have majorly 4a, 4b, and 4c hair textures which is quite a handful when it comes to maintenance.

Natural hair ladies had to find means of caring for their hair the hard way. There are lots of hair salons around, but salons specifically for naturalists recently started to spring up and these have become a safe haven for natural hair lovers.

In the video below, food and lifestyle vlogger Sisiyemmie, takes us through her hair routine and what products she uses to care for her hair.