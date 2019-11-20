From motherhood to astrology and politics, Cardi B is answering all these on Vogue‘s 73 Questions.

The mom of one talked about motherhood, fashion, fame, and music, getting real about what she’s learned from becoming a mother. She said, “Things don’t go as you plan, never!” And her top fashion icons are, in no particular order, Lady Gaga, Missy Elliott, Jennifer Lopez, and Rihanna.

She also opens up about her meteoric rise to celebrity: what’s kept her going “In order for me to spoil my child for the rest of my life, I have to have money and make money for the rest of my life”, how she would like to be remembered “as the girl-next-door who made it”.