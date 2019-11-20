According to unconfirmed reports in Italy on Wednesday night, Cristiano Ronaldo has secretly tied the knot to his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez.

Italian gossip magazine Novella 2000 reported that they got married in Morocco in a low-key ceremony.

Several papers and magazines in the footballer and hunky underwear model’s homeland have echoed the reports but one has said his last-known trip to the North African country was in May and sparked speculation they may have actually wed several months ago.

Novella 2000, which is promising to reveal more details, quoted a source it described as close to the couple saying: “I understood everything on August 29.

“That day Cristiano went to Madeira with his lawyers and changed his will to protect Georgina as well.

There was no immediate comment on Wednesday night from the Juventus striker’s agency Gestifute, which has been contacted.

But sources close to the footballer denied they were married.

Spanish media including some of the country’s most serious dailies like ABC and El Mundo have also echoed the news, starting an international guessing game as to whether the footballer and his former shop assistant partner are now man and wife.

Georgina, 25, admitted in February she would love to become the 34-year-old’s wife but quashed rumours they were already engaged.

However, they both have a daughter, named Alana Martina, who turned two earlier this month. Georgina, born to a Spanish mum and Argentinian dad, helps raise Ronaldo’s other three children.