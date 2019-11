Jose Mourinho has begun his work as the new head coach of Tottenham Hotspur as he coordinated the training session for the club for the first time on Wednesday.

In his first interview at the club, Mourinho vowed to bring “passion” and “happiness” to the club.

“I couldn’t be happier and if I was not as happy as I am, I wouldn’t be here,” he said.

The Portuguese, 56, was appointed on Wednesday morning, following the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday night.