By Jethro Ibileke

A former gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has said that he is leaving the party with his teeming supporters “without malice or bitterness.”

The former Secretary to the Edo State Government and South-South zonal vice-chairman of the APC, will formally resign from the party on Thursday.

In his resignation letter dated 21 November, 2019 and addressed to the state chairman of the PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, Ize-Iyamu thanked the leadership of the party “for the opportunity to belong.”

He said that his decision to leave the PDP along with several leaders of the party from across the state, was unanimous and was “not an easy one, considering the warm relationship we have enjoyed with many members of the party.”

“There are however many compelling reasons that have necessitated this resolution, but it would be uncharitable even to throw stones at a house we once inhabited and many friends and associates.

“We wish to state for the records that our primary motivation in politics is to effectively represent our people in the political arena and ensure that government policies and resources are for the betterment of our people,” the letter stated.

The event scheduled to take place at his residence in Benin city will put paid to speculations that Ize-Iyamu was dumping his former party in favour of the ruling APC, which the clergyman had argued was a trip back home.