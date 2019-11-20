The new boss at Tottenham, Jose Mourinho pinpointed what had gone wrong for Mauricio Pochettino back in September.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss has been appointed as the new Spurs manager on a three-and-a-half-year deal following the sacking of Pochettino on Tuesday evening.

Mourinho will take charge of his first game at West Ham on Saturday, and will be charged with improving Spurs’ dreadful form which has seen them slump to 14th in the Premier League this season.

Those displays have been a far cry from Tottenham’s results for most of last season, in which they reached the Champions League final – only to lose to Liverpool.

And Mourinho says that some players have been distracted following that run.

“Maybe, this season they are not having that kind of chemistry that I felt that they had in the team. I don’t know if I’m right, of course,” he told Sky Sports in September.

“I always felt that Spurs in the last years, of course, they were not buying or not buying a lot, but they were doing something that for me is even more important which is to keep all the good players that they have.

“Somehow, with Mauricio, with Mr [Daniel] Levy, with everything around the club, they persuade the players to stay and to stay happy. That was my feeling… perfect chemistry.

“They managed to give some new contracts to Harry Kane and to other players and they looked happy to belong to that project, to that club, to that dream.

“Maybe now, the feeling that I have with what is happening with Eriksen, with Vertonghen at the end of last season, with Alderweireld, it looks like probably now, some of the boys are not so happy to stay.

“They have their eyes in bigger pictures. Other players getting more money to them, other players winning titles. Look to Kyle Walker winning trophies. Looking to the possibility of playing for Barcelona, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain.

“Maybe in this moment the team is not that focused family full of chemistry.

“It looks to me like the relationship with Mauricio is fantastic, they are more than happy to work with him.

“The club grew up, amazing stadium to play, Champions League again. But maybe some of the boys they want something different.

“Sometimes, even in the perfect group, it is only one that is not happy, is something that can create a situation where step by step they lose a little bit of focus.”