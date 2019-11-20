A 40-year- old man, Kabiru Abdullahi, has been remanded in prison by Magistrates’ Court in Gombe after he pleaded guilty to sodomising his neighbour’s 14-year-old son.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Chief Magistrate Babayo Usamatu, ordered that the suspect be remanded in a correctional facility, pending sentencing after pleading guilty and begged the court for leniency.

Usamatu, subsequently adjourned the case until Nov. 28, for sentencing.

Earlier in the First Information Report (FIR), the Police Prosecutor, Insp. Bako Shekari told the court that the defendant, who resides n Tashan Magarya in Kumo, Akko LGA, Gombe State, committed the offence in October.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 284 of the Penal Code law.

Shekari further prayed the court to order the defendant to pay N40, 000 as compensation and for medical examination.