American singer, rapper and songwriter, Lizzo received eight nominations, the highest in the 2019 Grammys, including in the top four categories.

The magnetic 31-year-old Lizzo — a classically trained flautist, was born Melissa Viviane Jefferson in Detroit.

She first debuted in 2013 but truly burst into the public eye this year with her third studio album “Cuz I Love You,” which scored a nomination for the top Album of the Year prize at the Grammys, which will take place on January 26 in Los Angeles.

She has won flocks of adoring fans who favour her sassy, body-positive persona and unflinching messages on feminist empowerment, sexual freedom and black pride.

“This has been an incredible year for music and I’m just so thankful to even be part of it,” she tweeted, adding, “We are all winners,” the first-time Grammy nominee Lizzo, took to Twitter to cheer her nominations.

US rapper Lil Nas X received six nominations, including three in the top categories, including best new artiste, album of the year and record of the year for his song Old Town Road, which is one of the most successful songs of the year, breaking a US chart record with its 19 consecutive weeks at No 1.

Nas X took to his social media page to celebrate his first Grammy nomination on Wednesday morning after nominees were revealed.

“No f—ing way,” he tweeted.

The 17-year-old pop sensation Billie Eilish also became the youngest artiste to be nominated in all four of the most prestigious Grammy award categories: record, album, and song of the year, and best new artist.

The Jonas Brothers landed their first nod in a decade for their track “Sucker.”

Joe Jonas shared a video of the boy band cheering for their best pop duo/ group performance nomination, while Nick Jonas tweeted “We’re Grammy-nominated!!!!!”

Kevin Jonas also wrote, “Thank you, everyone, for making this year possible!! From no music a year ago to #grammy nomination today! Incredible!!!!”

Meanwhile, Lewis Capaldi shared a video fist-pumping in celebration. He landed a song of the year nod for “Someone You Loved.”

American singer, Alicia Keys is hosting the 62 annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26. The 15-time Grammy Award winner will be hosting the award for the second time in a row.