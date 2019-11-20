The organisers of 3rd edition of the Lagos Digital Summit, LDS, with the theme, “Leveraging Digital Innovation and Story Telling”, said the summit will focus on the use of digital tools for storytelling and how founders, as well as managers, can ensure the relevance and profitability in a fast-evolving digital world.

Happening on Friday the 22nd of November 2019 at The Zone Tech Park, Gbagada, Lagos, this year’s edition is organized by Mustardels Media in collaboration with Expoze Nigeria, a Lagos-based digital marketing firms.

“Our aim is to contribute to the development of entrepreneurs and businesses in Nigeria using digital as a tool, and we have identified LDS as one of the avenues to help us achieve that. The support received for the last two editions has spurred us to organise this third edition,” Wale Adetona, Convener of the Summit, and a partner at Mustardels Media said.

Adetona also disclosed that the organisers have received more than one thousand registrations so far and they are still looking forward to welcoming everybody.

” We look forward to receiving more participants. We are set to make their attendance worthwhile through engaging discussions, valuable insights and transformative ideas that would emerge from the summit,” he added.

The Summit will feature keynote speeches by Segun Awosanya, popularly known as SegaLink, CEO of Aliens Media Limited.

Other speakers and facilitators at the summit include Dr. Yemi Kale, Statistician-General of the Federation; Nkemdilim Uwaje Begho, CEO, Future Software Resources Ltd.; Steve Yaw Onu, OAP/Actor; Franklin Ozekhome, Group Strategy Director at Insight Redefini/ Publicis One; Chuey Chu, MC/Content Creator; and Jude Odia, Chief Operating Officer, Starcom Media Perspectives.

The 2019 Summit is targeted at Brand and Communication Managers, Techpreneurs, Digital Media Strategists, SME Owners/Managers, Start-ups, MDAs, corporate bodies, tech compliant and adaptive firms, and the general public.

LDS is a convergence of digital communication experts, professionals and enthusiasts for the development of their businesses and the attainment of their various aims and objectives.

While attendance is free, registration is, however, required to register at https://www.lagosdigitalsummit.com/