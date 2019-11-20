Saude Amina Atoyebi has been appointed Kaduna State focal person for Social Investments.

This was confirmed in a statement authored by Gov Nasir El-Rufai on Wednesday.

Governor El-Rufai said she has worked for him since 2012, starting as a researcher prior to being appointed in 2015 as Personal Secretary and Senior Special Assistant, Administration.

In these roles, she has provided support for the running of the Governor’s Office and has sometimes covered the duties of the Principal Private Secretary.

Atoyebi’s appointment is to augment the effort of the Federal Government to reduce levels of poverty and socio-economic vulnerability in the country through the National Social Investment Programmes (NISP) such as the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme, National Cash Transfer Programme, N-power and the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme established by the National Social Investment Office.

She graduated in Economics from ABU Zaria, close to her Wusasa roots, before taking a master’s degree in Advertising and Marketing from Coventry University, United Kingdom.

She also attended the Harvard Kennedy School Executive Education Programme on Adaptive Leadership and the Agha Khan University’s Voice of Leadership programme.