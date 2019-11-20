Nigerian superstar Afro-fusion singer, Burna Boy has bagged his first nomination in the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards with his album African Giant.

Ye crooner’s album is nominated in the category of Best World Music Album, containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental World Music recordings.

The nominees for the 2020 Grammy Awards were announced by president/CEO Deborah Dugan and Academy Chair of the Board of Trustees and producer Harvey Mason Jr., along with host Alicia Keys and Bebe Rexha.

Burna Boy’s African Giant is in the same category with Grammy Award winner, Angelique Kidjo’s CELIA; GECE by Altin Gün, WHAT HEAT by Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley and FANM D’AYITI by Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet.

In an interview published on Grammy’s website in August this year, Burna boy revealed his biggest duty and goal as a global artiste which is to leave a great impact using music.