President Muhammadu Buhari said former Goodluck Jonathan’s humility will continue to resonate and inspire and inspire generations of Nigerians.

Buhari made the remark today in a special birthday message to his predecessor, who was born in Otuoke, Bayelsa State 62 years ago.

In the message signed by special adviser on the media, Femi Adesina said Buhari joined the nation in praying for longer life, good health and more strength for Jonathan to enable him to keep serving the nation.

President Buhari rejoiced with family, friends and political associates of the former president.

He also lauded him for good counsels to leaders within and outside Nigeria since he left office and for sharing his experience of serving at different levels of governance.

President Buhari believed Jonathan’s humility will inspire generations to come on the sacrifices made for the stability of democracy and promotion of sustainable development.