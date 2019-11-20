President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm greetings to Lady Maiden Alex Ibru, Chairman, Publisher and Chief Executive Officer of Guardian Newspapers, as she turns 70 today.

Buhari congratulated her for a life of giving and coaching, which has attracted recognitions and awards at home and abroad.

Buhari also praised her for providing strong leadership for the newspaper and other companies, and still creating time for the Trinity Foundation, founded by her late husband, Dr Alex Ibru.

According to Buhari, Maiden Ibru’s outstanding contributions to improving the lives of many, especially the girl-child and underprivileged families, deserves spotlighting and commendation.

By investing in education of others and encouraging many to return to school, she has touched generations, Buhari said, in a statement by Femi Adesina, special adviser on media and publicity.

The President prayed that the Almighty God will grant Lady Ibru more years of good health, strength and wisdom, as he also joined the Ibru family, friends and associates of the Chairman of Guardian newspapers to rejoice with her on attaining the milestone age of 70.

Maiden Ibru was born in Sapele, Delta State, on Sunday, November 20, 1949, to Mr. Aristotelis Thomopulos and his wife, Hannah Thomopulos, nee Omaghomi, a great-great-grand-daughter of Olomu of Koko, the Governor-General of the area in the 1880s.

She had her elementary education at the Children’s Home School, Ibadan, and secondary education at Queen’s School, Ede.

She went on to the University of Ibadan where she got a combined honours degree in English and Theatre studies.

She later attended American University, Washington D.C. for a Masters degree in Communications. from the

She and her late husband Alex are blessed with five children, Anita, Ose, Toke, Tive and Uvie.