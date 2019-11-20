Former Vice President of Nigeria and Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has described former President Goodluck Jonathan as ‘an evergreen face of democracy, peace, and freedom.

Atiku said this as he congratulated Jonathan on his 62nd birthday today, November 20.

Celebrating him, Atiku wrote:

“Happy 62nd birthday, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, @GEJonathan – an evergreen face of democracy, peace and freedom. I wish you continued good health and wisdom. -AA.”

Reno Omokri who served as media aide to the ex-President also took to his twitter page to celebrate him, pledging his undivided support for him.

He wrote;

“Dear Former President @GEJonathan, Happy 62nd Birthday. I am sure you have heard it all and I would not like to say much beyond this: Under the rain and under the sun, I will be for Jonathan. A man after my heart because of his uncommon humility.”