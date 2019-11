Fashion designer and award-winning entrepreneur Omoniyi Makun popular as Yomi Casual and his wife Grace, have welcomed their first child together.

The proud dad who says the birth o his son brought him to tears, shared pictures on his timeline and captioned it:

Witnessing your birth brought tears to my eyes my blessed son… I waited patiently for this joyful day to come and here you are OLORUNYOMI KENDRICK MAKUN JNR .. we love you son🤱🏼🤱🏼