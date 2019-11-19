Tottenham FC website tottenhamhotspur.com may have crashed on Tuesday night following the announcement of the sack of their coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Attempts to reach the site via the link provided on Twitter for the full club statement explaining Pochettino’s exit, failed as it kept returning the 502 error code.

“502 – Web server received an invalid response while acting as a gateway or proxy server.

“There is a problem with the page you are looking for, and it cannot be displayed. When the Web server (while acting as a gateway or proxy) contacted the upstream content server, it received an invalid response from the content server”, was the response repeatedly received by P.M. NEWS at 21.30 HRS.

The site could also not be accessed via mobile.

It could not be confirmed what has gone wrong with the site.

But Spurs fans were said to be angry about the sack of Pochettino, who has brought the club in the past five years to a lot of glory, most especially taking them to the UEFA Champions League final last season.



What some Spurs fans are saying about Pochettino

You promised us in 2014, “we will give everything to make you proud of this football club again.” You have done that & so much more. I will be forever grateful to you for giving me some of the best moments I will ever have as a Spurs fan. Thank you, Mauricio. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/V8xoNEL8YS — #ENICOUT (@NozAhmed) November 19, 2019

Single-handedly transformed the club. Changed the ethos, took us to the elite and carved a place for us there. Took us on one of the greatest journey's in Spurs history. The man is simply a legend, trophies or no. You can't buy class. Thank you for everything #Poch. 😭 pic.twitter.com/UvhNsvYfHT — Christian Radnedge (@ChristianRad) November 19, 2019