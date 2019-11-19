Pochettino: Long goodbye to Spurs

Tottenham FC website tottenhamhotspur.com may have crashed on Tuesday night following the announcement of the sack of their coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Attempts to reach the site via the link provided on Twitter for the full club statement explaining Pochettino’s exit, failed as it kept returning the 502 error code.

“502 – Web server received an invalid response while acting as a gateway or proxy server.

“There is a problem with the page you are looking for, and it cannot be displayed. When the Web server (while acting as a gateway or proxy) contacted the upstream content server, it received an invalid response from the content server”, was the response repeatedly received by P.M. NEWS at 21.30 HRS.

The site could also not be accessed via mobile.

It could not be confirmed what has gone wrong with the site.

But Spurs fans were said to be angry about the sack of Pochettino, who has brought the club in the past five years to a lot of glory, most especially taking them to the UEFA Champions League final last season.

What some Spurs fans are saying about Pochettino