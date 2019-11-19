It’s been a year since media personality and radio show host Tosyn Bucknor died.

Her husband Aurelien Boyer remembers her in the best way he can, by penning heartfelt notes to her.

He wrote:

Now I know what real love is

I finally know what real love is

I’ve never seen a beauty like this

Beautiful creature of God,

In the scriptures, in the Word

You gave the key to the whole wide world

It’s been a year

It’s been forever

Will it end? Never.

It’s just another day in my heart.

It’s just another day, and it’s hard.

Forgive me when I pour

Forgive me when it sparks

Forgive me when it’s sour

Forgive me when it’s dark

I meet you behind the door.

This is how I see you.

This is how I’m with You.

This is how I paint you in my dreams.

Your love is my realm.

This pain is just a lie.

I write for You, and you never die.

#TosynLivesOn #1year #foreverinmyheart #beautifulcreatureofgod

It’s just another day in my heart.

It will be ten years,

It will be a hundred years,

It will be forever and a day.

It will be forever and I may,

I may want to talk to you,

I may want to find you,

I may want to hold you.

I may want no one but you, And I know,

And I know, I can see you: near ?

And I know, I can feel you here !

And I know, I can hear you breathe.

And I know, I can rest, days and nights last.

Days and nights last like one single season,

Days and nights last for no reason,

Round and round for whatever reason,

Beautiful circles of wait.

Beautiful quest that I can never waste.

You showed me things I couldn’t see

You showed me things I still can’t see

You showed the one we cannot see.

You died and I was born.

A second life. This one? It’s gone.

It’s gone, I want to say sorry.

It’s gone. I want to repent dearly.

It’s gone ! I want to rewrite the whole story.

I want to take us back to the end,

I want to back us till the end,

I want anything but not for you to end.

It does not make sense

It cannot make sense

Has it ever made sense?

Your love is better than love

Your touch is better than love

You brought God to me

You brought God for me

You talk about God to me

You bring about God for me

Your love for me, your acts make God have His way into me

Tenses don’t matter.

Words, cries and shouts don’t matter

My heart speaks louder than any of the above

My heart speaks all of the above

My heart can never tell all of the above

My heart is full, fuller, fullest. And above,

All and lust and fun

All and least and fast

All it last and all is gone

All is lost and all is found

I was lost and now I’m found

Silly touches of green

Your favourite colour

Silly touches of white

Your favourite colour

Silly touches of green

I see you, I see the light *** to be continued… #tosynliveson #lostandfound