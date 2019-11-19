Movie lovers get in here. The sequel to Nollywood’s “Merry Men” is set to hit cinemas in December.

Nigeria’s comedian Ayo Makun has released the official teaser of the highly anticipated “Merry Men 2.”

For the sequel, AY, Falz, Ramsey Nouah, and Jim Iyke return as the Merry Men, and Williams Uchemba joins them as the fifth Merry Man. BBNaija’s 2018 housemate, Alex Asogwa makes her Nollywood debut in the “Merry Men 2,” alongside Nancy Isime, Linda Osifo, Damilola Adegbite, Regina Daniels and ace actress Iretiola Doyle.

“Merry Men” tells the story of four of Abuja’s most eligible and notorious bachelors: Remi Martins (Falz), Amaju Abioritsegbemi (Ayo Makun), Ayo Alesinloye (Ramsey Nouah) and Naz Okigbo (Jim Iyke). The group, dubbed ‘The Yoruba Demons,’ are known for their thriving businesses, palatial homes, fast cars and penchant for beautiful women.