President of the Senate, Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan dressed in Tiv attire (right) in warm handshake with Senator Gabriel Suswam, the senator representing Benue North East Constituency, during the thanksgiving service and church dedication by Senator Suswam at N.K.S.T, Anyiin Logo Local Government Area of Benue State on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
On Sunday November 17, 2019, Anyiin Logo Local Government Area of Benue State received crowd of dignitaries and political big wigs, including President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, and his entourage who thronged the state to attend the thanksgiving service and church dedication by Senator Gabriel Suswam, the senator representing Benue North East Constituency.
Below are the images from the event:
Senator representing Benue North East, Senator Gabriel Suswam (left); President of the Senate, Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan dressed in Tiv attire and Wife of Senator Suswam, Mrs. Yemisi Suswam, during the thanksgiving service and church dedication by Senator Suswam at N.K.S.T, Anyiin Logo Local Government Area of Benue State on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
Wife of Senator Gabriel Suswam, Mrs. Yemisi Suswam (left); Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom; President of the Senate, Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan dressed in Tiv attire, and First Lady of Benue State, Mrs. Eunice Ortom, during the thanksgiving service and church dedication by Senator Suswam at N.K.S.T, Anyiin Logo Local Government Area of Benue State on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
The Tor Tiv, HRM Prof. Ortese lorzua Ayatse (left); President of the Senate, Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan, who was dressed in Tiv attire by the Tor Tiv, and the Senator representing Benue South Constituency, Senator Abba Moro, during the thanksgiving service and church dedication by Senator Suswam at N.K.S.T, Anyiin Logo Local Government Area of Benue State on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
President of the Senate, Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan (fifth from left) and Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, in group photograph with the Tor Tiv, HRM Prof. Ortese lorzua Ayatse and some senators, during the thanksgiving service and church dedication by Senator Suswam at N.K.S.T, Anyiin Logo Local Government Area of Benue State on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
