By Taiwo Okanlawon

Stakeholders in business, investors, financial experts, and government officials are currently in Osogbo, the capital of the state of Osun state, attending a three-day economic and investment summit organized by the state government to open up investment opportunities that abound.

The event which kicked off on Tuesday (today) at the Aurora Conference Centre, Osogbo, with the theme, ‘Pathway to Economic Growth and Prosperity for The State of Osun’, is expected to change the status of Osun from a civil service state to regional commercial, economic and investment hub.

While declaring the summit open, the executive Governor of the state, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola said the objectives of the Summit among others, are to present the economic roadmap of his administration and to showcase investment opportunities within the State to both national and international investors.

“This summit isn’t only an opportunity to share our Administration’s Development Agenda with the world, but to also showcase and cultivate new partnerships to drive our economic growth and development.”

“Our administration’s 10-years Development Plan for Osun rests on four developmental pillars which include Economic Development, Infrastructural Development, Human Capital Development, and Security, and Environmental Sustainability,” he added.

The governor also said the Osun is a risk ready State with an appetite for enterprise and reward for winnings, assuring investors that come to the state that their business is secure, grow and will flourish in Osun.

“As a modestly-accomplished private sector player that I was before joining politics, I know what the issues are and I assure you of our Government’s commitment to seeing your business secure, grow and flourish in Osun. Come and do business with us.”

“We are a mining State that hosts solid minerals. We are also a State that has invested in acquiring the licences for solid minerals under our land from the Federal Government.”

“No other state in Nigeria can offer the unique combination of both regulatory and commercial fusion. We are a risk ready State with an appetite for enterprise and reward for winnings,” he said.

In his keynote address, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. Charles Akinola, who is also the chairman of the Summit Planning Committee, commended the investors that graced the summit.

Minister for Youth and Sports Mr Sunday Dare also said Osun has a number of people who are into vocational activities, urging the state to adopt Thailand’s approach by infusing tech into agriculture to accelerate the development.

In his words, “We live in a smart world with components such as E-commerce, E-Health and E-Agriculture. Osun may wish to adopt Thailand’s approach by infusing tech into agriculture to accelerate development.”

“Unless we start to infuse technology into vocational skills, we will not be able to move as fast as we would like to see it happen,” he added.

Prince Alade of Africa Red Crest, a Singapore based company with investment in Nigeria explained that their organization has initiated the process to partner with the state of Osun by investing 10 million dollars in rice farming in the state.

The Ooni of Ife Oba Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja II) and Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba (Dr) Gabriel Aromolaran II CFR, also delivered goodwill messages.