Lagos Water Corporation, LWC, has appealed to the residents of the State to patronise the public water supply, and warned against consumption of unsafe water supply from other sources.

The Group Managing Director/CEO of LWC, Engr. Muminu Badmus, in a statement released in Lagos, urged Lagosians to connect to potable water supply from the corporation, and desist from drinking contaminated groundwater or patronising the informal sector that was not safe.

He said that drinking polluted groundwater or contaminated water could cause diseases, which include Cholera, diarrhoea and other serious water borne diseases.

Badmus reiterated that “public water supply is fit for human consumption, it is safe, as it conforms to World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Standard. Groundwater and other informal sector are unsafe and not fit for consumption.

“The Water Quality Monitoring team of the Lagos Water Corporation is presently conducting a regular water quality routine check on water delivered to our customers, the ongoing exercise is to ascertain the quality of water supplied to their homes to ensure consumption of potable water always.”

He, however, cautioned Lagosians on the proliferation of boreholes in the state, “which is in alarming rate, and constitutes a serious health and environmental hazard to the residents of the State.”

He appealed to them to migrate back to the public water supply for guaranteed and safe water service delivery.

Badmus explained that the persistent rainfall which goes into the sewage, found its way to the groundwater, thereby contaminating it.

He added that groundwater pollution is where the pit latrine in the background is polluting the shallow well in the foreground with pathogens and nitrate.

This is also caused by on-site sanitation systems, landfills, effluent from wastewater treatment plants, leaking sewers, petrol filling, among others, which are released to the ground making their way down into groundwater resources and rendering it unsafe for human consumption, he stated