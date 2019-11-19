Richard Elesho

The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed that a 60-year old woman leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has been burnt to death by irate supporters of the All Progressives Congress, APC to avenge the stabbing to death of their colleague by suspected PDP supporters.

The tragedy took place at Ochadamu, Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State on Monday evening.

Spokesperson of the Kogi State Police Command, DSP Aya Williams, said on Monday, at about 4:30pm, one Musa Etu of Ochadamu, Ofu LGA reported at the Station that, at about 10:30pm of same date, there was a misunderstanding between one Awolu Zekeri, 35, a member of APC and one Gowon Simeon a member of PDP both of Ochadamu.

“In the process Gowon Simeon stabbed Awolu Zekeri with a knife on his Lap. He died on his way to the Hospital.

“As a result, angry youths in the area mobilized to the house of one Simeon Abuh of same address who is an uncle to the suspect, set it ablaze, thereby burning one Salome Abuh, aged 60 years. Three other houses were equally burnt.

“The corpse has been moved to the University Teaching Hospital Mortuary, Anyigba for autopsy. Meanwhile, the Police Mobile Force and Police Special Forces have been drafted to the area to prevent any breakdown of law and order. The investigation is ongoing,” Williams said.

Earlier in a statement, the PDP alleged that its Woman Campaign Leader in Ochadamu, Ofu Local Government was burnt alive by thugs loyal to the APC.

Spokesman of Wada/ Aro Campaign Council, Faruk Adejoh-Audu said the woman was burnt alive on Monday by jubilant APC members and thugs after the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared Governor Yahaya Bello winner of the election.

Adejoh-Audu called on the Inspector General of Police and other security agencies to urgently arrest the thugs in order to prevent further killings.

The statement reads:

“Even after Mr Yahaya Bello was announced winner, his thugs have continued on their killing spree. The Woman Leader of Wada Aro Campaign Council, Ochadamu Ward, Hon Mrs Acheju Abuh was this afternoon burnt alive in her home by jubilant Bello supporters and thugs said to be celebrating his victory.

“Chanting GYB 4+4, the thugs shooting sporadically arrived Hon (Mrs) Abuh’s house at about 2pm this afternoon and surrounded the house, bolting every exit of escape from outside.

“They then poured petrol on the building and set it ablaze as other terrorized villagers watched from hiding.

She reportedly attempted to escape through a window but was prevented by the metal burglary proof and gun shots with bullets raining in her direction.

“The blood thirsty thugs waited, shooting and watching with relish while Mrs Abuh cried from inside the inferno until her voice died out. They reportedly left only when the entire house and Mrs Abuh had been burnt to ashes

“So far there’s no indication that the Kogi State Police will arrest her killers or even prevent further attacks and killings of our people.

“We are calling on all men of good conscience to immediately help the people of Kogi State appeal to the Inspector General of Police to rein in Bello’s thugs and protect our people whose only crime was that they voted for their choice, a vote that was never allowed to count.”

In a reaction, Bello’s spokesman condemned the attacks and disclosed that the governor has directed security agents to quell the rising tensions and also ensure that perpetrator of the murder and arson were brought to book.