Former Aviation Minister and critic, Femi Fani-Kayode has described the governorship election held in Kogi on Saturday as daylight robbery against the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Monday declared the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Yahaya Bello as the winner of the governorship election in Kogi State on Saturday.

Bello polled a massive 406,222 votes to defeat his contestant, Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who scored 189,704 votes to emerge second.

INEC’s Returning Officer for the election and Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Professor Ibrahim Garuba, said Bello had been declared winner, having scored the highest number of votes during the poll conducted on Saturday.

Umar said the total number of cancelled votes were 149,576 and that the margin of lead was 216,518.

Reacting to the APC’s victory, Fani-Kayode simply described it as day-light robbery against the PDP and the people.

He added that the loss of the Bayelsa governorship election was self-inflicted by the PDP/

He wrote on his Twitter page: “What happened in Kogi was nothing but day-light robbery. What happened in Bayelsa was self-inflicted. May God deliver Nigeria.”