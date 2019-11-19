Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie is nursing the ambition of becoming a pastor.

Edochie, who earlier this year survived a motor accident that could have claimed his life, said he had become born again and would serve God.

However, Edochie, in a tweet said so many things had been happening in recent time that left him in awe, saying that he had a calling to serve God.

“Back home in Lagos. After my acting seminar yesterday, resting, recharging for more movements coming up.

“So much is happening recently that has left me in awe. In deed, I have a calling to serve God. A pastoral calling,” he tweeted.