The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has uncovered how a jailed fraudster masterminded an internet scam worth $1 million from prison.

The Lagos Zonal Office of the commission said on Monday that it uncovered that Aroke a convicted internet fraudster currently serving a 24 years jail term was still in active communication with other high valued targets.

The EFCC, in a statement said the high valued targets were currently being investigated by the Commission for various offences relating to computer fraud and money laundering.

“Investigation revealed that he masterminded the commission of internet scam worth over $100, 000, OOO (One hundred Million Dollars) whilst serving his jail term,” the EFCC said.