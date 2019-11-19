Movie star Halle Berry was injured on the sets of her upcoming film “Bruised”. According to NJ Advance Media, the Oscar winner suffered an injury while she was shooting for a fight scene.

Her injury has slightly delayed the film, which also marks her feature directorial debut. Berry is also producing the project.

Executive producer Brian Pitt told the outlet that Berry’s injury was “nothing serious”.

“She’s tired. She needed a break… Occasionally what’s going to happen is an

Pitt said filming would likely resume on Friday.

According to Economic Times, “Bruised” is about a disgraced MMA fighter who has to face one of the rising stars of the MMA world and deal with the return of her 6-year-old son to the mother he deserves.

The film’s script has been written by Michelle Rosenfarb.

Berry most recently featured in Keanu Reeves’ “John Wick 3”.