A middle-age man, whose wife recently delivered quintuplets in an Abuja hospital, has cried out to the FCT Administration(FCTA) to come to his assistance in the search for accommodation for the family.

The quintuplets consisted of three males and two females.

Father of the quintuplets, Emmanuel Egenti, from Imo, made the appeal while addressing newsmen at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, where the babies are receiving health care after safe delivery.

Egenti also appealed to Gov. Emeka Ihedioha of Imo and other philanthropists in the society to support his family to take care of the children.

According to Egenti, his family has been living in a one-room apartment in Utako village, Abuja since he got married in 2003.

“I have been married since 2003; we were childless for 17 years before God gave us quintuplets on Nov. 6. My problem is that we have no place to go if the hospital management discharges us. That is why the hospital is still keeping us here.

“Medical experts have warned us not to return to our single room; that advice has been corroborated by Dr Felix Bolorunduro, the Head of Clinical Services of the hospital, who has told me that it is not good for the health of the babies,” he said.

Bolorunduro, an Obstetrician Gynaecologist, told NAN that the mother and the babies were in stable condition while lamenting the social economic status of the parents of the babies.

He said that the babies were receiving treatment at the intensive care unit of the hospital, adding that they were born prematurely.

According to him, the babies came via an Invitro Fertilisation (IVF) process.

Mrs. Rita Akpotaire, Head, Post-Natal Ward, told NAN that the mother of the babies would need “three to four nannies” to support her in raising them.