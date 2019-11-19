Foremost act of Davido Worldwide Music, DMW record label, Mayorkun has joined the league of Nigerian artiste to sell out the famous Indigo 02 Arena in London.

Indigo 02 Arena show comes after the singer held his ‘Mayorkun Live in Concert’ shows in Birmingham and Manchester in England.

During the event, Davido who also made a surprise appearance performed a string of his hits including Bobo, Blow My Mind and the latest hit Risky which is now a worldwide national anthem.

The concert was hosted by Ehiz ( MTV Base) and Shopszy ( Beat FM), Babyboi (TMOL).

Other performers include Mayorkun’s label mate, Dremo, Kuami Eugene, KiDi among others who thrilled music lovers to an electrifying experience.

The sold-out show in the Indigo success was well celebrated by members of his team, his label boss and his fans.

Sharing a lovely photo of him and Mayorkun, Davido made a lengthy note revealing the circumstances that surrounded the singer’s journey.

Check out some video clips and fans reactions below;

The point that Mayorkun @IamMayorKun realised a girl was wayyyy too drunk (possibly high) and got her some water in the middle of his headline show. Fam. No words. I need to meet this guy!!! ❤❤❤🥰💕 pic.twitter.com/Kpq7r7dK6v — Faizah. (@Faizavelli) November 18, 2019

My shows always look like an ‘ALL GIRLS’ school assembly

🥺❤️❤️😍😍❤️❤️😂😂

Saw dem mandem securing their girls too 😂😂 — MAYORKUN (@IamMayorKun) November 18, 2019

Man literally said "let me come and hmm on your face" Mayorkun is a vibe abeg. See vocal😍 https://t.co/WnpgYw4fKp — 💖Highbee💖 (@agboolaibrahee2) November 19, 2019

Davido got a star in Mayorkun!!! That guy mannnn — Alani Debe Debe (@ogbeni_daegee) November 18, 2019

Mayorkun was AMAZING 😫 — tamilore. (@tammymontero) November 17, 2019

With the snaps I’ve watched..it is safe to say Mayorkun is fireeeeeee🥺🔥🔥…O2 Arena shutdown💫 — BAD INFLUENCE🤩🤪 (@_asemo) November 18, 2019

Davido’s risky now an anthem worldwide Congrats to Mayorkun for having a successful sold out show in London yesterday DMW steadily wining ✊🏾✊🏾👑👑 pic.twitter.com/dJekMIXRkd — Otunba ICE 💎 (@ManLikeIcey) November 18, 2019