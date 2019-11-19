Mayorkun thrilling fans at Indigo 02 Arena in London. (Instagram)

Foremost act of Davido Worldwide Music, DMW record label, Mayorkun has joined the league of Nigerian artiste to sell out the famous Indigo 02 Arena in London.

Indigo 02 Arena show comes after the singer held his ‘Mayorkun Live in Concert’ shows in Birmingham and Manchester in England.

During the event, Davido who also made a surprise appearance performed a string of his hits including Bobo, Blow My Mind and the latest hit Risky which is now a worldwide national anthem.

The concert was hosted by Ehiz ( MTV Base) and Shopszy ( Beat FM), Babyboi (TMOL).

View this post on Instagram

LONDON !! Thank you for giving me an unforgettable experience yesterday! Big Love.. ❤️

A post shared by MAYORKUN (@iammayorkun) on

Other performers include Mayorkun’s label mate, Dremo, Kuami Eugene, KiDi among others who thrilled music lovers to an electrifying experience.

The sold-out show in the Indigo success was well celebrated by members of his team, his label boss and his fans.

Sharing a lovely photo of him and Mayorkun, Davido made a lengthy note revealing the circumstances that surrounded the singer’s journey.

View this post on Instagram

This feeling, it's so amazing I don't even know how to describe it. I feel like I planted a seed, and watered it with hope that it would only just fill up the big pot I had built for it some day. For that alone I would have been the happiest and proudest guy alive. I feel like I left the plant for two days to come back and see that it had grown into a tree so big it at taken the roof o the whole house off! From being MAYOR of LAGOS to Mayor of LONDON!! I'm the proudest big brother, friend, and fan right now bro. God bless your hustle. Continue to work hard, continue to shine! God willing I will ALWAYS be there to support! DMW for LIFE. Indigo 02 Sold out ! KEEP UP!! @iammayorkun 🥳🥳🥳🥳

A post shared by Davido Adeleke (@davidoofficial) on

Check out some video clips and fans reactions below;

View this post on Instagram

London was really ‘up to something’ last night! Lagos !! The Mayor Of Lagos concert – Dec 14th 2019! Let’s do this again.. 🙏🏾

A post shared by MAYORKUN (@iammayorkun) on