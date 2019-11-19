Foremost act of Davido Worldwide Music, DMW record label, Mayorkun has joined the league of Nigerian artiste to sell out the famous Indigo 02 Arena in London.
Indigo 02 Arena show comes after the singer held his ‘Mayorkun Live in Concert’ shows in Birmingham and Manchester in England.
During the event, Davido who also made a surprise appearance performed a string of his hits including Bobo, Blow My Mind and the latest hit Risky which is now a worldwide national anthem.
The concert was hosted by Ehiz ( MTV Base) and Shopszy ( Beat FM), Babyboi (TMOL).
Other performers include Mayorkun’s label mate, Dremo, Kuami Eugene, KiDi among others who thrilled music lovers to an electrifying experience.
The sold-out show in the Indigo success was well celebrated by members of his team, his label boss and his fans.
Sharing a lovely photo of him and Mayorkun, Davido made a lengthy note revealing the circumstances that surrounded the singer’s journey.
This feeling, it's so amazing I don't even know how to describe it. I feel like I planted a seed, and watered it with hope that it would only just fill up the big pot I had built for it some day. For that alone I would have been the happiest and proudest guy alive. I feel like I left the plant for two days to come back and see that it had grown into a tree so big it at taken the roof o the whole house off! From being MAYOR of LAGOS to Mayor of LONDON!! I'm the proudest big brother, friend, and fan right now bro. God bless your hustle. Continue to work hard, continue to shine! God willing I will ALWAYS be there to support! DMW for LIFE. Indigo 02 Sold out ! KEEP UP!! @iammayorkun 🥳🥳🥳🥳
Check out some video clips and fans reactions below;
Yea we did 😂❤️ https://t.co/FvsCI87X1G
— MAYORKUN (@IamMayorKun) November 18, 2019
The point that Mayorkun @IamMayorKun realised a girl was wayyyy too drunk (possibly high) and got her some water in the middle of his headline show. Fam. No words. I need to meet this guy!!! ❤❤❤🥰💕 pic.twitter.com/Kpq7r7dK6v
— Faizah. (@Faizavelli) November 18, 2019
My shows always look like an ‘ALL GIRLS’ school assembly
🥺❤️❤️😍😍❤️❤️😂😂
Saw dem mandem securing their girls too 😂😂
— MAYORKUN (@IamMayorKun) November 18, 2019
Man literally said "let me come and hmm on your face" Mayorkun is a vibe abeg. See vocal😍 https://t.co/WnpgYw4fKp
— 💖Highbee💖 (@agboolaibrahee2) November 19, 2019
Davido got a star in Mayorkun!!! That guy mannnn
— Alani Debe Debe (@ogbeni_daegee) November 18, 2019
Mayorkun was AMAZING 😫
— tamilore. (@tammymontero) November 17, 2019
With the snaps I’ve watched..it is safe to say Mayorkun is fireeeeeee🥺🔥🔥…O2 Arena shutdown💫
— BAD INFLUENCE🤩🤪 (@_asemo) November 18, 2019
Davido’s risky now an anthem worldwide
Congrats to Mayorkun for having a successful sold out show in London yesterday
DMW steadily wining ✊🏾✊🏾👑👑 pic.twitter.com/dJekMIXRkd
— Otunba ICE 💎 (@ManLikeIcey) November 18, 2019
