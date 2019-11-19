By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Tiwa Savage’s official hair stylist, Chyna Bee, a renowned beauty entrepreneur, has got some big news as she’s officially launching her establishment, CB Beauty Bar.

The soft launch if CB Beauty Bar is set to take place on Sunday, November 24, by 1 pm at 27 Fola Osibo Road, Lekki Phase 1, anfd guess what? You’re invited!

CB Beauty Bar is a unisex one-stop location for all your beauty and

grooming needs. Situated in the heart of Lekki, it features state-of-the

art facilities and services including:

– Lash & brow bar

– Barbing salon

– Nail studio

– Hair salon (with wig-making services)

ETC.

All services are delivered by experienced professionals. Seeing as Chyna Bee has had a successful career as an international beauty entrepreneur

for a over a decade, you can be rest assured that you will be receiving

world-class value every time you visit CB Beauty Bar.

So what are you waiting for? RSVP to attend the soft launch of CB Beauty

Bar today!

– First 30 people to RSVP will receive vouchers for discounted services at the launch.

– First 10 people to show up at the launch get FREE wig styling.

– 1st 30 ladies who show up at the launch will get a 50% discount on

change of polish.

– 50% off barbing services (Shape Up) for men.

– 20% off makeup services when you come with a friend & 10% off if you

come alone.

– FREE Wig making/maintenance workshops & makeup master classes.

Side attractions will include an afternoon of fun! Free cocktails, lots to eat and drink, music, and networking!

RSVP: 0809-091-8969