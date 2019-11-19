Umar Pariya, a close aide of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is dead. He was one of those who served him as Vice-President and forever remained in his close circle.

He reportedly died in Dubai, where Atiku himself has been staying since April.

The cause of death is unknown.

News of Pariya’s death was announced by Yakubu Dogara, the former House of Representatives Speaker in several tweets on Tueday:

“I received with shock the sad news of the sudden death of Alhaji Umar Pariya. Alh Pariya was an exceptionally gifted and energetic man who pursued with courage; causes that were larger than himself. Humility was his trademark and loyalty his seal.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to his immediate family & pray God to grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. May his soul rest in perfect peace. I also specially condole with our leader, His Excellency former Vice President, Alhaji

@atiku Wazirin Adamawa

“Undoubtedly, you have lost a loyal, hardworking and committed associate who stood by and with you in all circumstances.May God comfort you and fill the huge vacuum created by Alhaji Pariya’s demise”.